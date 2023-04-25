 Back To Top
Entertainment

Korean film 'Project Silence' additionally invited to Cannes

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 25, 2023 - 11:21       Updated : Apr 25, 2023 - 11:21
Actors Lee Sun-kyun (left) and Ju Ji-hoon are seen in these photos (HODU&U Entertainment and H&Entertainment)
Actors Lee Sun-kyun (left) and Ju Ji-hoon are seen in these photos (HODU&U Entertainment and H&Entertainment)

South Korean director Kim Tae-gon's "Project Silence" has been officially invited to this year's Cannes Film Festival.

The festival on Monday announced that the Korean horror "Project Silence" will be shown at the Midnight Screening section as it released a raft of new additions to the Official Selection of its 76th edition on its homepage.

Starring Lee Sun-kyun and Ju Ji-hoon, the flick tells the story of people struggling to survive on a collapsing bridge shrouded in thick fog.

The Midnight Screening is a non-competition section of Cannes that showcases genre films that have both critical and commercial appeal.

Several Korean films, such as "Train to Busan" (2016), "The Merciless" (2017), and "The Spy Gone North" (2018) have been invited to this section in the past. Last year, actor Lee Jung-jae's directorial debut film "Hunt" was screened and received a standing ovation.

The festival had previously announced the list of films invited to this year's edition, but on Monday it revealed new additions to its competition and non-competition categories as well as the Un Certain Regard section.

With the latest addition, the number of Korean films to be screened in the 76th edition running May 16-27 has increased to five. (Yonhap)

