[Herald Interview] Fernando Menis stresses importance of locality in architecture

When Spanish architect Fernando Menis came to Seoul in early 2020 for a lecture, he found himself stuck in the city as the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic halted all international travel. It was a totally unexpected situation, and the architect decided to walk around the city every day just to explore it without any particular intent.

“After I had breakfast at 8 a.m., I started to walk for five hours every day alone like a student. I (found) a lot of things beautiful. I discovered small cafes and the city was full of flowers in the spring,” Menis said during a recent interview with The Korea Herald on Jeju Island.

For three months, Menis stayed in a rental apartment in Hannam-dong, central Seoul. It was his first visit to Seoul and his friend helped him out during his stay, he recalled.

Exploring Seoul on foot and by taxi, he found the coexistence of high-rise buildings and small houses in such a compact city with a population of 10 million people, to be unique.

“Seoul is a very dense city, you know. You have towers, those like in New York. But if you go down, there are towns of small buildings. I think it is beautiful. You can go to the Han River and the mountains. You also have huge parks across the city. Seoul was very interesting for me,” he said.