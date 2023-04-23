BTS' Suga dominates Japan's Oricon charts with solo album 'D-Day'

BTS' Suga has taken over the Japanese music charts with his latest solo album "D-Day."

Dropped under his alias Agust D, "D-Day" and its tracks landed in the top tiers of Japan's Oricon charts.

The album soared to No. 1 of Oricon's daily album ranking after its release on Friday, with over 110,000 copies sold inside Japan on its first day.

The album's title track, "Haegeum," landed at No. 3 on the daily digital singles ranking, with the album's other B-side tracks also making it to the top 20: "Snooze (feat. Ryuichi Sakamoto, Kim Woo-sung of The Rose)" at No. 13, "Huh?! (feat. J-Hope)" at No. 14, "D-Day" at No. 15, "Life Goes On" at No. 17, "Amygdala" at No. 18, "SDL" at No. 19 and "Polar Night" at No. 20."

The title song also topped iTunes' top song chart in over 90 countries around the world as of Saturday.

The official music video, posted on the Hybe Labels channel under Big Hit Music, reached the 10 million view milestone in less than a day.

With "D-Day," Suga set the record in Korea for the highest first-day sales. The album racked up 1.07 million copies in sales on Friday, according to Hanteo Chart data. It broke the record set by Suga's bandmate, Jimin, with his solo album "Face" that had tallied 1.02 million copies on its first day.

Beginning his solo career in 2016 with his first mixtape "Agust D," Suga has enjoyed a successful career as a singer and producer. He has released two full-length mixtapes and teamed up with numerous local and foreign musicians as a producer.

"D-Day" is Suga's first album in three years since the release of his second mixtape series "D-2" in May 2020. The album will close out Suga's musical trilogy, which also includes the two mixtapes.

The 30-year-old took the helm of his album production, telling his honest stories through the 10 tracks he composed and wrote the lyrics for. Suga puts out a message of "liberation" through the album.

The rapper-producer previously released a collaborative single with IU, "People Pt. 2," from the album.

Suga is the fifth member from BTS to strike out solo after the group officially announced it was going on a break in July 2022.

Suga, or Agust D, is set to launch a solo concert tour, the first to do so among the septet. Starting in Belmont Park in New York on April 26-27, he will travel around the US and continue the series in Asia in the coming months.