Entertainment

BTS' Suga sells over 1m copies of 'D-Day' on 1st day of release

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 22, 2023 - 10:25       Updated : Apr 22, 2023 - 10:25

Suga of boy group BTS (BigHit Music)
Suga of boy group BTS (BigHit Music)

Superstar Suga of boy group BTS has recorded the biggest first-day sales as a K-pop soloist with his official debut solo album, "D-Day," according to sources in the music industry Saturday.

The sources said the album sold over 1,070,000 copies in the first day following its release under Suga's other stage name, Agust D, on Friday, citing data from Hanteo Chart, a local album sales tracker.

The record was previously set by his bandmate Jimin last month with "Face," which sold around 1,021,000 copies on the first day.

Including his unofficial mixtapes, "D-Day" marks Suga's first solo project in three years since "D-2" in 2020. The album also marks the final installment of the "Agust D" trilogy, which began with his mixtapes "Agust D" (2016) and "D-2."

The new album consists of 10 songs, including "Haegeum," the prereleased song "People Pt. 2 (Feat. IU)," "D-Day," "Huh?! (Feat. J-Hope)," "Amygdala," "SDL," "Interlude: Dawn" and "Snooze (Feat. Ryuichi Sakamoto, Kim Woo-sung of The Rose)."

Also among the 10 was "Life Goes On," in which Suga reinterpreted the band's hit song of the same name according to his own sensibilities, according to BigHit Music.

Suga wrote and composed all the songs on the album and took charge of its overall production process to share his sincere personal story.

As of 9 a.m., "People Pt. 2 (Feat. IU)" and "Haegeum" ranked No. 4 and No. 37, respectively, on the Top 100 chart of Melon, South Korea's largest music streaming service. (Yonhap)

