Officials probe ‘near-collision’ of planes at Gimpo Airport

South Korean authorities have launched an investigation into an incident Wednesday in which two commercial flights appeared to nearly collide at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul.

According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Korean Air flight 1118 overran its allocated spot on the runway while landing, causing it to approach Busan Air flight 8027, which was preparing to take off from a different runway.

The air traffic control immediately ordered KE1118 to halt upon seeing that the aircraft had not stopped where it was supposed to.