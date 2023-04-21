 Back To Top
National

Officials probe ‘near-collision’ of planes at Gimpo Airport

By Yoon Min-sik
Published : Apr 21, 2023 - 11:15       Updated : Apr 21, 2023 - 11:15

South Korean authorities have launched an investigation into an incident Wednesday in which two commercial flights appeared to nearly collide at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul.

According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Korean Air flight 1118 overran its allocated spot on the runway while landing, causing it to approach Busan Air flight 8027, which was preparing to take off from a different runway.

The air traffic control immediately ordered KE1118 to halt upon seeing that the aircraft had not stopped where it was supposed to.

This photo is not directly related to the story.
This photo is not directly related to the story.

Korean Air admitted that KE1118 had passed the designated stopping point due to “communication errors” with the control tower, but stressed that its plane did not commit a runway incursion. Busan Air said that the BX8027 plane’s pilots saw the Korean Air plane approaching, and hurried its takeoff as a precaution.

The Seoul Regional Office of Aviation under the Transportation Ministry is investigating the case to determine if violations occurred, particularly concerning the air traffic control.



By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)
