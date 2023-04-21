 Back To Top
Sports

S. Korea to host Peru, El Salvador in men's football friendlies in June

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 21, 2023 - 11:10       Updated : Apr 21, 2023 - 11:10
(KFA)
(KFA)

South Korea will face Peru and El Salvador in men's football friendly matches at home in June, the sport's national governing body announced Friday.

The Korea Football Association said South Korea, world No. 27, will first take on 21st-ranked Peru on June 16. Then they will host world No. 75 El Salvador on June 20.

Venues and kickoff times will be determined later, the KFA added.

This will be South Korea's third meeting against Peru. South Korea had a draw and a loss in their two earlier matches.

That draw, a scoreless affair, came on Aug. 14, 2013, when goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu, now a mainstay in net, made his international debut at age 22.

South Korea have never previously faced El Salvador.

South Korea head coach Jurgen Klinsmann will be looking for his first victory here. South Korea played Colombia to a 2-2 draw in Klinsmann's debut on March 24 and then took a 2-1 loss against Uruguay four days later. (Yonhap)

