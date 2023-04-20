 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Apr 21, 2023 - 09:00       Updated : Apr 21, 2023 - 09:00

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul launches new cocktails symbolizing iconic cities

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul's speakeasy bar Charles H. is offering four new cocktail creations inspired by different cities -- London, Havana, New Orleans and Hong Kong.

The reimagined menu is a collaboration between head bartender, Odd Strandbakken, and beverage creative director, Alyssa Heidt. The duo have crafted 20 distinct cocktails inspired by the world travels of Charles H. Baker Jr.

Alongside each artful cocktail, the new menu includes a delightful selection of bar bites from each city. Try the Havana-inspired dynamite rolls with spicy sauce; Hong Kong-inspired pork dumplings and homemade hanwoo jerk; New Orleans-inspired lobster rolls; and London-inspired fish and chips. All four drinks are priced at 29,000 won each. For more information, call (02) 6388 5500.

Oakwood Premier Coex Center Seoul presents Singaporean cuisine

The Oak Restaurant at Oakwood Premier Coex Center Seoul is serving three Singaporean dishes -- char siu over rice, Singaporean prawn noodles and chicken rice -- as part of its special spring promotion, "The Story of Food #Singapore."

The Oak restaurant, located on the 5th floor of the hotel, presents a wide range of cuisines made from carefully selected ingredients, including Korean and Western food. Lunch and dinners operate from noon to 10 p.m. For inquiries, call (02) 3466-7277.

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul hosts Spanish chef

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul's buffet restaurant Flavors invites chef Martin Carrasco, star chef at the Sheraton Hotel Tung Chung. Renowned Spanish chef Martin, whose career encompasses several Michelin-starred restaurants, will share with diners the flavors of his native country crafted from premium Spanish ingredients at Flavors from Monday to April 26.

Menu highlights include Galician-style octopus, seafood paella and a Catalonian-style creme brulee.

For inquiries, call (02) 6282-6262.

Vista Walkerhill Seoul offers 'Spring Story Blue' package

Vista Walkerhill Seoul, located in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, offers “Spring Story Blue” package, which includes a night stay with breakfast and happy hour overlooking the Han River at the hotel's Club Lounge.

Guests are offered unlimited gourmet dining, with complimentary access to the Vista Walkerhill Hotel’s private Wellness Sauna. It is equipped with many different herbal whirlpool baths, including an outdoor bath overlooking the Han River.

The package runs through May 31, and starts at 310,000 won.

For inquiries, call (02) 455-5000.

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo launches all-day restaurant Demeter

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo has opened with 602 guest rooms, the largest hotel in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.

The hotel's all-day dining restaurant Demeter offers breakfast, lunch and dinner in a contemporary buffet-style.

The restaurant's Mediterranean section presents kebabs, a seafood platter, quinoa salad, humus and more. Eight distinct live cooking stations, each manned by a chef, serve everything from roasted Peking duck to sashimi, and more.

Prices range from 110,000 won to 150,000 won for lunch and dinner. A grand opening discount event of 15 to 25 percent will be offered to the first 1,000 visitors until April 30.

For inquiries, call (031) 678-5500.



By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114