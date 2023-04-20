[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul launches new cocktails symbolizing iconic cities
Four Seasons Hotel Seoul's speakeasy bar Charles H. is offering four new cocktail creations inspired by different cities -- London, Havana, New Orleans and Hong Kong.
The reimagined menu is a collaboration between head bartender, Odd Strandbakken, and beverage creative director, Alyssa Heidt. The duo have crafted 20 distinct cocktails inspired by the world travels of Charles H. Baker Jr.
Alongside each artful cocktail, the new menu includes a delightful selection of bar bites from each city. Try the Havana-inspired dynamite rolls with spicy sauce; Hong Kong-inspired pork dumplings and homemade hanwoo jerk; New Orleans-inspired lobster rolls; and London-inspired fish and chips. All four drinks are priced at 29,000 won each. For more information, call (02) 6388 5500.
Oakwood Premier Coex Center Seoul presents Singaporean cuisine
The Oak Restaurant at Oakwood Premier Coex Center Seoul is serving three Singaporean dishes -- char siu over rice, Singaporean prawn noodles and chicken rice -- as part of its special spring promotion, "The Story of Food #Singapore."
The Oak restaurant, located on the 5th floor of the hotel, presents a wide range of cuisines made from carefully selected ingredients, including Korean and Western food. Lunch and dinners operate from noon to 10 p.m. For inquiries, call (02) 3466-7277.
JW Marriott Hotel Seoul hosts Spanish chef
JW Marriott Hotel Seoul's buffet restaurant Flavors invites chef Martin Carrasco, star chef at the Sheraton Hotel Tung Chung. Renowned Spanish chef Martin, whose career encompasses several Michelin-starred restaurants, will share with diners the flavors of his native country crafted from premium Spanish ingredients at Flavors from Monday to April 26.
Menu highlights include Galician-style octopus, seafood paella and a Catalonian-style creme brulee.
For inquiries, call (02) 6282-6262.
Vista Walkerhill Seoul offers 'Spring Story Blue' package
Vista Walkerhill Seoul, located in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, offers “Spring Story Blue” package, which includes a night stay with breakfast and happy hour overlooking the Han River at the hotel's Club Lounge.
Guests are offered unlimited gourmet dining, with complimentary access to the Vista Walkerhill Hotel’s private Wellness Sauna. It is equipped with many different herbal whirlpool baths, including an outdoor bath overlooking the Han River.
The package runs through May 31, and starts at 310,000 won.
For inquiries, call (02) 455-5000.
DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo launches all-day restaurant Demeter
DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo has opened with 602 guest rooms, the largest hotel in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.
The hotel's all-day dining restaurant Demeter offers breakfast, lunch and dinner in a contemporary buffet-style.
The restaurant's Mediterranean section presents kebabs, a seafood platter, quinoa salad, humus and more. Eight distinct live cooking stations, each manned by a chef, serve everything from roasted Peking duck to sashimi, and more.
Prices range from 110,000 won to 150,000 won for lunch and dinner. A grand opening discount event of 15 to 25 percent will be offered to the first 1,000 visitors until April 30.
For inquiries, call (031) 678-5500.