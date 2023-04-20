[Photo News] Samsung honors Korean War heroes

A video featuring Korean War heroes is displayed on a giant outdoor billboard Samsung Electronics set up in Times Square in New York on Thursday. Samsung released the video to mark the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-US alliance and the 1953 armistice agreement that brought about a cessation to the Korean War. (Samsung Electronics)
