[Photo News] LG honors Korean War heroes

A video featuring 12 high-profile US and South Korean war veterans plays on LG Group’s giant billboard in the heart of Times Square in New York on Thursday. South Korea’s Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs made the video in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Korea-US alliance this year. (LG Group)
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114