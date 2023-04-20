 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Opposition slams NIS’ ‘no comment’ stance on US spying allegations

By Kim Arin
Published : Apr 20, 2023 - 18:27       Updated : Apr 20, 2023 - 18:27
A session of the National Assembly intelligence committee is convened Thursday by the Democratic Party of Korea. From left: Democratic Party executive secretary Rep. Youn Kun-young, chairperson Rep. Park Duk-hyum, and People Power Party executive secretary Rep. Yoo Sang-bum. (Yonhap)
A session of the National Assembly intelligence committee is convened Thursday by the Democratic Party of Korea. From left: Democratic Party executive secretary Rep. Youn Kun-young, chairperson Rep. Park Duk-hyum, and People Power Party executive secretary Rep. Yoo Sang-bum. (Yonhap)

The Democratic Party of Korea lawmakers on Thursday slammed the National Intelligence Service for declining to comment on the leak of classified US documents detailing an internal conversation between top South Korean officials.

The party's lawmakers used their majority to convene a plenary session on the Assembly’s intelligence committee unilaterally and accused the NIS of failing to provide an adequate explanation for the alleged US spying on the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Rep. Youn Kun-young, the committee’s Democratic Party executive secretary, said that the NIS twice canceled without explanation appointments to brief him about what the intelligence service has learned about the spying allegations to date.

“The written response I got from the NIS is that there is no problem with wiretapping or other forms of surveillance of the presidential office,” he said. “This kind of response from our top intelligence agency makes no sense at all when the US has already practically admitted to spying on us.”

Youn added that, as the state agency chiefly responsible for the security of the presidential office, NIS officials should be summoned for questioning in the Assembly.

Another Democratic Party lawmaker on the committee, Rep. Lee Won-wook, said that his requests for clarification from the NIS have also been met by responses of "no comment."

“As Rep. Youn has said, the NIS said it was unable to give an explanation about the leak incident,” he said, adding that the intelligence service was “sowing public distrust” in the system.

The NIS declined to confirm the Democratic Party lawmakers’ claims.

Ruling Party Rep. Park Duk-hyum, heading the Assembly intelligence committee, said he hoped the ruling and opposition parties would reach an agreement on a plenary session as soon as possible.

The ruling People Power Party executive secretary of the intelligence committee, Rep. Yoo Sang-bum, said the opposition was “politicizing matters of national security” and pushing the Assembly through its majority to convene sessions without the agreement of both parties.



By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114