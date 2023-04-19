 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

US deterring conflict in Indo-Pacific amid N. Korean missile provocations: US commanders

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 19, 2023 - 09:19       Updated : Apr 19, 2023 - 09:19
Adm. John Aquilino, commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, is seen delivering opening remarks in a House armed services committee hearing in Washington on Tuesday in this captured image. (HASC)
Adm. John Aquilino, commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, is seen delivering opening remarks in a House armed services committee hearing in Washington on Tuesday in this captured image. (HASC)

WASHINGTON-- The United States is successfully and continuously preventing conflict with no imminent signs of war in the Indo-Pacific but North Korea's continued missile provocations, along with other threats, pose serious challenges to peace and stability in the region, the chief of US Indo-Pacific Command said Tuesday.

Adm. John Aquilino also stressed the importance of strengthening US alliances to deter any future aggression from North Korea and China in a House armed services committee hearing on US military posture and national security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Every day INDOPACOM works tirelessly to prevent conflict, not provoke it," Aquilino told the hearing. "War is not inevitable, and it's not imminent."

The region, however, faces a "period of increased risk," he insisted, partly due to Russia's "illegitimate, illegal invasion" of Ukraine, the "military buildup and malign behavior" of China and the "continuous missile provocations and nuclear rhetoric by the DPRK."

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.

North Korea has launched nearly 100 ballistic missiles since the start of last year, while threatening to preemptively use nuclear weapons against the US and South Korea in case of any contingency.

The INDOPACOM commander called for efforts to maintain a robust US military posture while strengthening existing US alliances and partnerships in the region to deter any aggression there.

"I say it again: Conflict in the Indo-Pacific is not inevitable, but we cannot rest on our past accomplishments to secure a peaceful future," said the admiral.

Gen. Paul LaCamera, commander of US Forces Korea, highlighted the need to strengthen the US-South Korea alliance.

"We must never take the alliance for granted as our center of gravity in deterring the Kim regime," he said in his opening remarks before the hearing, referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

"The Korean War taught us that we must always be ready and forward postured with our allies to ensure continued peace and stability on the peninsula," he added.

LaCamera reassured that the joint forces of South Korea and the US are "ready" should Pyongyang decide to resume hostilities against the South. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114