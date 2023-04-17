 Back To Top
Life&Style

Archives of grassroots revolutions nominated for UNESCO Memory of the World inscription

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Apr 17, 2023 - 18:13       Updated : Apr 17, 2023 - 18:13

College professors march in the the streets demanding compensation for college student victims, days after the April 19 Revolution, on April 25, 1960 (CHA)
College professors march in the the streets demanding compensation for college student victims, days after the April 19 Revolution, on April 25, 1960 (CHA)

Two historical archives of the nation's grassroots revolutions, which are seen as having set milestones for democratization of Korea -- archives of the April 19 Revolution in 1960 and archives of the Donghak Peasant Revolution in 1894 -- have been nominated as heritage documents to be inscribed on the UNESCO's Memory of the World.

The archival records were recognized for their extensive and vivid portrayal of two of the most politically turbulent moments in Korean history at the 14th International Advisory Committee of the UNESCO Memory of the World, which convened March 8-10. The announcement of the nomination was made on Friday, the Cultural Heritage Administration said Monday.

The IAC evaluates the submission based on three criteria -- authenticity, integrity and world significance. A total of 68 submissions were nominated among the 88 submissions.

The archives of the April 19 Revolution include a total of 1,302 documented materials that cover the social background and development of the revolution leading to the downfall of former President Syngman Rhee, who took held office from 1948 to 1960.

The archives of the Donghak Peasant Revolution refer to a collection of some 185 documents that depict the uprising against corruption in the ruling class and foreign powers’ encroachment on Korea, calling for a more just and equal society.

Both serve as a reservoir of memories of moments in history, when the public acted as protagonists in history and impelled the course of the uprisings to achieve universal values that are cherished today, according to the CHA.

The final decision on the enlistment will be made at the UNESCO Executive Board’s meeting scheduled to take place from May 10 to 24 at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.



By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
