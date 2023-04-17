 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Seoul shares open slightly lower on rate hike concerns

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 17, 2023 - 09:35       Updated : Apr 17, 2023 - 09:35
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened marginally lower Monday as investors took to the sidelines amid lingering concerns over rake hikes.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index shed 3.74 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,567.75 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The Kospi finished higher Friday for a sixth consecutive session after softer-than-expected US economic data showed that inflation is slowing, adding to hopes the Federal Reserve will dial back its aggressive rate-hike cycle.

Wall Street, however, finished lower, as a series of economic data still pointed to a possibility of at least one more rate increase by the US Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.42 percent, the S&P 500 edged down 0.21 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.35 percent.

In Seoul, most top-cap shares traded lower.

Top battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 1.35 percent, and Samsung SDI lost 1.05 percent. Internet portal operator Naver shed 0.65 percent.

Among the few gainers, tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics added 0.31 percent and steel giant Posco Holdings was up 3.7 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,306.1 won against the US dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 7.2 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114