Sports

Son Heung-min scores in 2nd consecutive Premier League match with natl. team coach on hand

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 16, 2023 - 11:18       Updated : Apr 16, 2023 - 11:18
Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates his goal against AFC Bournemouth during a Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday. (Reuters )
Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates his goal against AFC Bournemouth during a Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday. (Reuters )

Fresh off a milestone goal in the Premier League, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur has now scored in consecutive matches for the first time this season.

Son netted his eighth goal of the Premier League season against AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday.

Son had scored his 100th Premier League goal in his previous match, becoming the first Asian player to reach the century mark, and now sits two away from reach the double figures in Premier League goals for the seventh straight season.

Despite Son's 14th-minute goal, Tottenham suffered a 3-2 loss.

Son scored in front of his South Korean national team head coach and former Tottenham star, Jurgen Klinsmann, who is traveling to Europe to watch Son and other South Korean players plying their trade there.

Klinsmann made his South Korea coaching debut with a 2-2 draw against Colombia on March 24, and Son scored both South Korean goals in that contest.

The one other South Korean in the Premier League, Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers, scored just his second goal of the season in a 2-0 victory over Brentford at home on Saturday.

Hwang has missed a big chunk of this season, his second in the Premier League, due to injuries. This was his second match back after missing the two previous matches with an unspecified injury. (Yonhap)

