Korean Pavilion at 18th Venice Architecture Biennial approaches architectures in different ways

The Korean Pavilion at the upcoming 18th Venice Architecture Biennale asks the question: How have our choices shaped the globe today? The architecture exhibition will lead visitors to reflect on the past and present, and come to think of the future.

The two artistic directors of the Korean Pavilion – curator Jung So-ik and art professor Park Kyong – titled the exhibition “2086: Together How?” which will be unveiled at the Venice Biennale 2023 to be held from May 18 to Nov. 26 across the Arsenale and Giardini in the northwest Italian city. The overarching theme of the architecture biennale is “The Laboratory of the Future,” led by Ghanaian Scottish architect Lesley Lokko.

The Korean Pavilion will revolve around the year 2086, when the global population may reach its peak. “The year itself is not important, but 2086 is expected to be the time when many things can be in crisis including climate change and depopulation,” said Jung at the press conference on Wednesday in Seoul.

“Whatever comes across your mind for an ‘architecture exhibition,’ we will not simply focus on urban design or design models. We will rather bring together social and psychological aspects to the show,” she said.

The exhibition will start with the research and design collaboration of three teams – each composed of architects and community leaders. Our Labour, a group of creatives of sculptors, architects and designers, will show “The Game of Together How,” an interactive quiz that asks 14 questions on social, economic and environmental issues. The audience will naturally learn how our past decisions have shaped the present.

“We are very much focused on the architecture of political, economic and social infrastructure and dynamics. Our project is much about research, design, critical analysis and indicating some possible scenarios in a long-term basis on the future,” Park said.