Art Busan 2023 to expand, collaborate with Busan Tourism Board

"Village" by Korean artist Woo Kuk-won will be shown at Art Busan 2023 that kicks off on May 4. (Art Busan)

Art Busan 2023, a major art fair in the southern port city, will be held early May in its largest-ever venue at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center since its inaugural fair in 2012.

The leading art fair in South Korea will also collaborate with Busan Tourism Organization to offer an opportunity to experience the city during Art Busan Week from May 1 to 9. The art fair will be held from May 4 to 7 at Bexco, bringing together some 146 galleries from 22 countries.

“We will use the whole space of the Exhibition Center 1 at Bexco for galleries to use larger booths and audiences to see artworks in a better environment,” said Jeong Seok-ho, managing director of Art Busan, at the press conference on Wednesday in Seoul.