Art Busan 2023 to expand, collaborate with Busan Tourism Board

Art Busan 2023, a major art fair in the southern port city, will be held early May in its largest-ever venue at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center since its inaugural fair in 2012.
The leading art fair in South Korea will also collaborate with Busan Tourism Organization to offer an opportunity to experience the city during Art Busan Week from May 1 to 9. The art fair will be held from May 4 to 7 at Bexco, bringing together some 146 galleries from 22 countries.
“We will use the whole space of the Exhibition Center 1 at Bexco for galleries to use larger booths and audiences to see artworks in a better environment,” said Jeong Seok-ho, managing director of Art Busan, at the press conference on Wednesday in Seoul.
Art Busan 2023 will present the special exhibition “Connect” that consists of 12 programs including Gallery Baton’s presentation of works by Japanese artist Miyajima Tatsuo. The Art Accent 2023 will feature five young Korean artists -- Kwon Ha-hyung, Park Han-saem, Seo In-hye, Jang Geon-yul and Hwang Won-hae.
Anyone who has a ticket to the Art Busan 2023 can get on the “Art Shuttle” provided throughout the Art Busan Week to visit designated museums, galleries, cafes, restaurants and hotels collaborating with Busan Tourism Organization. Further details will be shared on Art Busan's official website.
“What is special about Art Busan is we also offer leisure for visitors to the city. People would come to Art Busan to see art or purchase art, but we are more than just a fair. We meet people’s desire to experience the city too,” Jeong said.
The VIP program will include opportunities to visit artists’ studios. Craft artist Kim Min-wook, who was one of the top 30 finalists for the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize 2022, and artist Lee Ok-nam will leave their studios open this year.
Under the VIP program, participants will also be able to attend exclusive parties and get the chance to see collections by private collectors in Busan.