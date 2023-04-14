BTS to release soundtrack for animated film 'Bastions'

A poster for 3D action hero animation "Bastions" show K-pop band BTS, who will sing the opening track of the film. (Thymos Media)

Global K-pop sensation BTS will drop a new original soundtrack for the animated film "Bastions."

The seven-piece boy band is set to sing the main original soundtrack for the 3D action-hero flick, according to Thymos Media on Friday. "Bastions" is produced and invested by local IT company Nable Communications.

A 30-second clip featuring the septet's voices was also posted on the movie's social media platforms on Friday, officially announcing BTS as the singers of its opening song.

"Bastions" follows the growth story of rookie heroes, Bastions, who fight against the villain destroying the environment in order to save Earth, Thymos Media explained. The film, advocating for environmental preservation, marks the first collaboration between an animated film and the K-pop industry by a local company.

Along with BTS, Korean musicians Le Sserafim, Brave Girls, Heize, AleXa, Seo J, Kang Min-seo and P. Cassady are also to feature in the movie's original soundtrack.

"Bastions" will air on SBS at 7:30 p.m. on May 14.