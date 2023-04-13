 Back To Top
Entertainment

More webtoons coming to TV

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Apr 14, 2023 - 09:01       Updated : Apr 14, 2023 - 09:01
"Manager Kim" (The Grimm Entertainment)

After proving themselves as major TV hits, more popular webtoon series are being adapted into TV dramas in Korea and around the world.

The Grimm Entertainment announced Wednesday that the webtoon studio had signed copyright contracts related to its beloved series “Manager Kim” and “Hannamdong K-House” (unofficial translation) for their drama adaptations.

“Manager Kim,” an action webtoon series illustrated by Jeong Jong-taek, revolves around Kim, a single father, company manager and former special-ops agent.

The story develops as Kim’s daughter goes missing. Him tries to track her down in a plot similar to the renowned action thriller “Taken” (2008).

Serialized since November 2021, “Manager Kim” topped Naver Webtoon's chart as of Thursday. The project also launched Thai, Indonesian and English-language services in 2022.

The webtoon studio confirmed that South Korean entertainment agency Fantagio will produce the upcoming drama series.

Meanwhile, webtoon “Hannamdong K-House” is being turned into a Thai TV drama.

A Thai production company will be responsible for the drama adaptation of Park Tae-jun’s hit romance project, which was serialized in 2018 and came to an end the next year.

It will mark the second webtoon series to be adapted for the small screen, following “My ID is Gangnam Beauty.”

The detailed information about the cast, date of release and number of episodes is yet to be announced.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
