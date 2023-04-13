[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul launches new cocktails symbolizing iconic cities Four Seasons Hotel Seoul's speakeasy bar Charles H. offers four new cocktail creations inspired by different cities -- London, Havana, New Orleans and Hong Kong. The reimagined menu is a visionary collaboration between head bartender, Odd Strandbakken, and beverage creative director, Alyssa Heidt. The dynamic duo have crafted twenty distinct cocktails inspired by the world travels of Charles H. Baker Jr. Alongside each artful cocktail, the new menu includes a delightful selection of bar bites from each city. Try the dynamite rolls with spicy sauce in Havana; pork dumplings and homemade hanwoo jerk in Hong Kong; a lobster roll in New Orleans; and fish and chips in London. All four drinks are priced at 29,000 won each. For more information, call (02) 6388 5500.

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo launches all-day restaurant Demeter DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo, located some 27 kilometers south of Seoul, marked its grand opening on Tuesday with 602 guest rooms, the largest in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province. The hotel's all-day dining restaurant Demeter offers breakfast, lunch and dinner in a contemporary buffet-style. The restaurant's Mediterranean section presents kebabs, a seafood platter, quinoa salad, humus and more. Eight distinct live cooking stations, each manned by a chef, serve everything from roasted Peking duck to sashimi, and more. Prices range from 110,000 won to 150,000 won for lunch and dinner. A grand open discount event of 15 to 25 percent will be offered to the first 1,000 visitors until April 30. For inquiries, call (031) 678-5500.

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul hosts Spanish chef JW Marriott Hotel Seoul's buffet restaurant Flavors invites chef Martin Carrasco, star chef at the Sheraton Hotel Tung Chung. Renowned Spanish chef Martin, whose career encompasses several Michelin-starred restaurants, will share with diners the flavors of his native country crafted from premium Spanish ingredients at Flavors from Monday to April 26. Menu highlights include Galician-style octopus, seafood paella, and a Catalonian-style creme brulee. For one day only, on April 20, Martin will host a special cooking class where participants learn to cook three classic Spanish dishes. For inquiries, call (02) 6282-6262.

Park Hyatt Seoul hosts kaiseki dining promotion Park Hyatt Seoul's premium vinyl music bar and Japanese restaurant, the Timber House, takes diners on a gourmet journey by master chef Yoshida Nobuhiro, who is visiting from Park Hyatt Tokyo, from Monday to Sunday. With 30 years of experience in Japanese cuisine, Nobuhiro was appointed Chef de Cuisine at the hotel's Japanese restaurant Kozue in 2020. The promotion features an eight-course kaiseki menu and a welcome drink of Mutsu Hassen Pink Label Ginjo sake. Highlights include the chef's own hassun, consisting of sea eel sushi, steamed abalone and duck breast. The kaiseki dinner is priced at 200,000 won per person. For reservations, call (02) 2016-1291.