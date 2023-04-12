 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

Largest-ever Galleries Art Fair bets on continued interest in art investment

By Park Yuna
Published : Apr 13, 2023 - 14:46       Updated : Apr 13, 2023 - 14:46
A visitor looks at artworks at the Galleries Art Fair 2022 held from March 16 to 20 at SETEC in southern Seoul. (Galleries Association of Korea)
A visitor looks at artworks at the Galleries Art Fair 2022 held from March 16 to 20 at SETEC in southern Seoul. (Galleries Association of Korea)

The Galleries Art Fair, South Korea’s oldest art fair, kicked off Wednesday in its largest scale ever at Coex in southern Seoul, joined by 156 homegrown galleries.

The 41st edition of the fair that began with a VIP preview Wednesday runs through Sunday in Coex halls B and D with the largest number of Korean galleries participating since its establishment in 1979.

The Galleries Art Fair and KIAF SEOUL, founded in 2002, are run by the 160-member Galleries Association of Korea. The Galleries Art Fair, which is open to Korean galleries only, is touted by organizers as particularly suitable for small- and mid-sized galleries because all booths are of the same size. However, all major Korean galleries take part in the fair.

This year's Galleries Art Fair will present some 10,000 works by artists from home and abroad. In the “Zoom-in” section sponsored by Porsche Korea, 10 emerging artists will be introduced and three selected artists from the section will be awarded prizes based on the result of an on-site poll by visitors.



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114