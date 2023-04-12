 Back To Top
Business

Lotte department store to feature artwork from Japanese architect Kengo Kuma

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 12, 2023 - 19:20       Updated : Apr 12, 2023 - 19:20
Japanese architect Kengo Kuma's installation SU:M. (Lotte Shopping Co.)
Japanese architect Kengo Kuma's installation SU:M. (Lotte Shopping Co.)

Lotte Shopping Co. said Wednesday it will exhibit an installation from renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma at its high-end department store in southern Seoul starting this week.

The artwork, titled SU:M, will be on display at Lotte AVENUEL, the retailer's luxury-brand department store, for the next five months starting Friday.

Kuma is famous for projects using various natural materials, such as tree branches, stones and fabric, and harmonizing nature and architecture.

He was the mastermind behind landmark buildings, such as the Japan National Stadium, the grand stage for the Tokyo Olympics and the Victoria & Albert Museum of London.

He is also the lead designer of the Lotte Tower under construction in Busan, some 398 kilometers south of Seoul, the company said.

SU:M was created from various eco-friendly fabrics and measures 10 meters in height.

The department store said it plans to feature more unique public artworks at its outlet in the near future. (Yonhap)

