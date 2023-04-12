[Korea Quiz] How to become a Korean

Find the answer at the bottom of the page.

To become a South Korean citizen, one must undergo one of three types of naturalization: general, simple or special.

Most people wanting to acquire South Korean citizenship go through the general process, which requires a minimum five years of consecutive stay and a permanent address here. The simple and special processes require less time, but require applicants to meet specific criteria.

Those with a parent that had been a South Korean citizen can apply for the simple process after three years of consecutive stay, and those married to a South Korean can do so after just two.

The special process does not have a requirement for consecutive stay, although one needs to meet other criteria, such as having a parent who is currently a South Korean citizen.

Answer: c