 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Justice Ministry moves to nix execution sunset clause

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Apr 12, 2023 - 15:17       Updated : Apr 12, 2023 - 15:17
A visual concept image of a prisoner (123rf)
A visual concept image of a prisoner (123rf)

The Ministry of Justice on Wednesday announced plans to clear the way for the execution of inmates on death row for over 30 years through a law revision.

Those who are sentenced to the death penalty will no longer be relieved of the execution following a revision proposed by Justice Ministry. The government is to put up the legislative notice for the revision Thursday, as it requires a parliamentary nod at the National Assembly.

Under current rules, an execution must take place within 30 years after the sentencing of the top court here. An inmate on death row will be exempted from the penalty otherwise, due to the 30-year period of prescription for execution.

The Justice Ministry said in a statement the revision will ward off confusion with regard to whether those on death row would be able to avert their capital punishment.

The revision came as Korea is seeing its first prisoner on death row for 30 years in November. The man, surnamed Won, has so far spent 29 years and four months behind bars after his death sentence was confirmed in November 1993 for setting a fire at a Jehovah's Witnesses church that killed 15.

Korea has yet to formally abolish capital punishment, but no execution has taken place since 1998. The nation has 59 prisoners on death row.



By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114