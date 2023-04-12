Justice Ministry moves to nix execution sunset clause

The Ministry of Justice on Wednesday announced plans to clear the way for the execution of inmates on death row for over 30 years through a law revision.

Those who are sentenced to the death penalty will no longer be relieved of the execution following a revision proposed by Justice Ministry. The government is to put up the legislative notice for the revision Thursday, as it requires a parliamentary nod at the National Assembly.

Under current rules, an execution must take place within 30 years after the sentencing of the top court here. An inmate on death row will be exempted from the penalty otherwise, due to the 30-year period of prescription for execution.

The Justice Ministry said in a statement the revision will ward off confusion with regard to whether those on death row would be able to avert their capital punishment.

The revision came as Korea is seeing its first prisoner on death row for 30 years in November. The man, surnamed Won, has so far spent 29 years and four months behind bars after his death sentence was confirmed in November 1993 for setting a fire at a Jehovah's Witnesses church that killed 15.

Korea has yet to formally abolish capital punishment, but no execution has taken place since 1998. The nation has 59 prisoners on death row.