LG unveils younger, dynamic brand identity

An LG Electronics advertisement flashes on a digital screen in Times Square in New York. (LG Electronics)

LG Electronics introduced a new brand identity highlighting the value of its slogan “Life’s Good” to actively communicate with customers beyond generations and locations, the South Korean consumer appliance giant said Wednesday.

The conglomerate shared its new brand communication guidelines with its employees all around the world, outlining a new direction for the brand for a younger and dynamic image, and ultimately, to establish itself as an iconic brand.

“Having a strong, consistent brand strategy enables us to better communicate our value proposition and unique identity, which harmonically blends innovation and warmth,” LG Electronics Chief Executive Officer Cho Joo-wan said.

“Implementing the new brand strategy, LG aims to become an iconic brand that resonates with consumers transcending generations and locations.”

The Brand Communication Guidelines reiterate LG’s core values of “uncompromising customer experience,” “human-centered innovation” and “warmth to power a smile,” the company said.

LG also revealed a new visual identity that reinterprets the warmth and the sense of togetherness the brand has. The tech giant said it revamped its brand symbol, composed of the letters "L" and "G." In digital space, the symbol is made to perform eight unique motions, including nodding, spinning and winking.

With the new and more expressive symbol, the company aims to approach customers in a more friendly manner via digital platforms, LG said.

For its brand slogan, "Life's Good," the company also designed a new typeface to use it more widely as a brand asset in product packaging, the company said.

It also introduced the new "LG Active Red," which it says is "more energetic." Along with white and black, the company will apply the new hue to emphasize the unique characteristics of each product or service, the company added.

The company also designed a new typeface for its "Life’s Good" brand slogan, which will be used more widely as a brand asset in product packaging. Cleverly integrated into the typeface are shapes inspired by various LG products.

The brand slogan highlights the company’s goal to provide user experiences that support their quality life with its products.

"LG’s new brand strategy not only strengthens the company’s unique identity, but signals its willingness and capacity to evolve with generations, along with its unmatched commitment to innovating customer experiences all around the globe," LG said.