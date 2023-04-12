 Back To Top
Business

Netmarble, The Sandbox sign metaverse partnership

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Apr 12, 2023 - 14:15       Updated : Apr 12, 2023 - 14:15
(Netmarble)
(Netmarble)

South Korean game maker Netmarble and global metaverse gaming platform The Sandbox have signed a strategic partnership to enhance gaming content and provide various experiences to players, officials said Wednesday.

According to the announcement, The Sandbox will set up a Netmarble intellectual property space within the K-Verse -- a specialized space dedicated to Korean culture and entertainment in the virtual world -- to offer players a chance to immerse themselves in Netmarble’s popular copyrighted works.

“We’re pleased to present Netmarble's representative copyrighted works to new and existing audiences via The Sandbox’s continuously evolving metaverse platform. We look forward to delivering a diverse assortment of refreshing content within the gaming platform going forward,” said Netmarble.

The partnership will also allow The Sandbox to create items based on Netmarble’s copyrighted works including the upcoming metaverse-based real estate board game, Meta World: My City. The Korean game maker will look to roll out new content and events within The Sandbox by utilizing its well-known games such as Seven Knights and Merge Fantasy Island in the future.

"We welcome Netmarble’s robust global games to our metaverse,” said The Sandbox Korea. “We’re anticipating a close collaboration that will enable us to create entertaining new content and collaboration events together based on Netmarble’s most popular copyrighted works."



By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
