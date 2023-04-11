Details in US intel leak ‘altered’: Yoon’s office

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s first deputy national security adviser has played down the significance of the recent leak of highly classified US intelligence documents implicating South Korea, shortly before boarding a plane to the US to discuss a Seoul-Washington summit scheduled for late April.

Kim Tae-hyo, the adviser, told reporters Tuesday at Incheon International Airport that most of the information made public online “was altered” and that this conclusion is shared by both Korean and US authorities. Kim noted the Korean and US defense chiefs had discussed the issue over phone, stressing the latest scandal would hardly affect the April meeting.

Since Friday, US officials have been scrambling to trace the source of the leak whose breadth of topics ranges from the war in Ukraine to China -- a widespread breach that appears to include intelligence on internal matters in countries including South Korea, one of its biggest Asian allies.

Efforts by Seoul officials to play down the potential fallout from the leak are the latest highlight of South Korea’s push to reel in the US for a stronger alliance to contain North Korea. Yoon’s state visit there is set to mark 70 years of ties for the kind of show of force needed to curb Pyongyang’s increasingly feisty rhetoric.

The North has warned that nuclear attacks are a reality if the South and US continue their regular military drills. The latest weapons tested by the isolated country facing international sanctions over its nuclear and missile programs are now capable of delivering nuclear strikes “anytime and anywhere,” according to Pyongyang.

The five-day US trip by Yoon’s adviser, which started Tuesday, is expected to make Washington more committed to its pledge to explore all options including nuclear weapons to deter and respond to attacks on its allies. The strategy, known as “extended deterrence,” is what Seoul believes is the best course of action for a country that cannot seek an independent nuclear buildup, because of an international treaty banning it.

But Kim declined to add any details on the defense strategy before flying off to the US, saying it was too early to unveil any ongoing discussions on the topic. When asked to disclose other details or preparations that could be made public, Kim offered no further explanation, citing protocol not to reveal anything concrete ahead of the gathering.

On Friday, Yoon essentially fired the top national security adviser for failing to update him on the latest summit preparations. Yoon’s office has not elaborated on the adviser’s “resignation.” The reshuffle was the latest evidence of discord within the administration over deciding on a to-do list at the summit.