Choe Jae-chun's 'Darwin’s 12 Apostles' sheds new light on evolution theory

Choe Jae-chun speaks during an interview at his office at Ewha Womans University, Seodaemun-gu, western Seoul, September 2022. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

Charles Darwin, an English naturalist and biologist, widely recognized for his contributions to evolutionary biology, published “The Origin of Species” in 1859. More than 160 years later, Darwin’s theory of evolution is still meaningful to us, said Professor Choe Jae-chun, a renowned expert in the field who received his doctorate in evolutionary biology from Harvard University. “Freud, Marx and Darwin are often cited as scholars who changed the 20th century. Among them, Darwin is the only one whose theoretical persuasiveness has been increasing,” said Choe in a recent interview with The Korea Herald. “Professor Svante Paabo, who received the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine last year, is also an evolutionary geneticist. Behavioral economists have become mainstream -- unlike a decade ago -- and have won many Nobel Prizes. “However, in Korea, there is not enough consensus on the importance of Darwin’s theory. Through this project, I wanted to highlight Darwin and his theories in a modern light.” Choe interviewed 12 Darwinian scholars in 2009, including Richard Dawkins, a British evolutionary biologist and author of “The Selfish Gene” (1976) which popularized the gene-centered view of evolution; and James Watson, a Nobel prize-winning American molecular biologist and geneticist recognized for discovering the double helix, the twisted-ladder structure of DNA, in 1953.

Choe Jae-chun (left) speaks with Richard Dawkins. (Science Books)

Choe’s new book titled “Darwin’s 12 Apostles,” released on the occasion of Darwin’s birthday -- Feb. 12 -- is published by Science Books, an imprint of the Minumsa publishing group. The book is a collection of conversations Choe had with these 12 scholars. They are apostles, says Choe, because in a sense they are disciples who not only follow Darwin’s theories, but have also reinterpreted and further developed his work. The book shows that Darwin’s evolutionary insights have spread across the academic world, from science to economics and even philosophy. “Usually, this kind of book (involves) one-sided interviews where non-experts ask good questions and experts give answers. But in this book, I met with my fellow Darwinian scholars and discussed (the question), ‘Why Darwin is so great?’”

“Darwinian Intelligence" (left) and “Darwin’s 12 Apostles (Science Books)

Choe said even though the theory of evolution falls within the field of science, there is a humanistic approach to the study. “With Darwin’s theory, there is room for interpretation and application -- somewhat like a discussion class in the humanities. Even among Darwinian scholars, they don’t always share the same thoughts.” It took 14 years for this book to be published because of the unique characteristics of the theory. As time passed, scholars refined or elaborated their expressions or details while confirming the content -- their arguments “evolved,” said Choe. If you would like to learn about these scholars or their theories, all you need to do is read their books or listen to their lectures. But sincere conversations can extract deeper stories, said Choe. “So I often threw out some non-scripted questions -- rather absurd and uncomfortable, provocative questions. I hope readers find these questions and enjoy the tension.”

Choe Jae-chun (right) speaks with Peter and Rosemary Grant. (Science Books)

Choe Jae-chun (right) speaks with Steve Jones. (Science Books)