National

Over 60 pct of S. Koreans support own nuclear armament: poll

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 6, 2023 - 20:52       Updated : Apr 6, 2023 - 21:10

More than 60 percent of South Koreans voiced the need for Seoul to independently build its own nuclear weapons, a survey showed Thursday, in the latest indication that the people are more open to atomic weapons amid growing military threats from North Korea.

According to the poll of 1,000 adults commissioned by the Asan Institute for Policy Studies, 64.3 percent replied that South Korea needs to develop its own nuclear weapons to counter Pyongyang's escalating nuclear threats.

(Yonhap)

When asked the same question with the possibility of being slapped with global sanctions, fewer respondents -- 54.7 percent -- supported a homegrown nuclear arsenal, while 42.3 percent were against it.

The survey also showed 61.1 percent favored the deployment of U.S. tactical nuclear weapons to South Korea.

The poll, carried out by Research & Research from Nov. 10-12 at the behest of the Seoul-based think tank, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)

