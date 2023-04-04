Two exhibitions at Kukje highlight pioneering contemporary artists Lee U-fan and Alexander Calder

"Guava" by Alexander Calder (Calder Foundation, Art Resource)

American artist Alexander Calder and Korean artist Lee U-fan are pioneers of modern and contemporary art as sculptors, painters as well as philosophers. Two exhibitions -- "Lee Ufan" and "Calder" -- taking place concurrently at Kukje Gallery in Seoul unveil the two master’s works, presenting lesser-known aspects of the artists. Popularly known for his hanging mobiles, in which suspended elements move in harmony according to the air currents, Calder (1898-1976) developed a new method of sculpting by bending and twisting wire. It was Marcel Duchamp who coined the term "mobile" to describe Calder’s kinetic works as a pun on the French word, which means both “motion” and “motive.” Calder would give intriguing titles to his works, provoking the audience's curiosity. Among his works is the mobile sculpture “Guava,” hanging from the ceiling and abstractly resembling tropical fruits on a vine, created with sheet metal, rod, wire and paint.

An installation view of the "CALDER" exhibition at Kukje Gallery (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)

“Calder’s sculptures don’t have any meaning. He did not intend for us to have a specific understanding or experience. When he completed this sculpture, he looked at the sculpture, and the elements kind of reminded him of a fruit. It is not his intention that he saw the fruit and made a sculpture about the fruit. It was the opposite,” said Alexander S. C. Rower, president of the Calder Foundation, at the press preview on Tuesday. The exhibition includes gouache paintings, which were a means for the artist to release energy after creating kinetic works. Calder found freedom while creating gouache paintings in a separate studio, Rower explained. The gallery’s “Lee Ufan” show presents the artist’s first-ever shown works created this year. The latest work in Lee's "Relatum" series, “The Kiss" shows two stones touching as if they were kissing while surrounded by two chains positioned in circles on the ground in the rear room of the gallery. Next to the work is Lee’s new drawing series “Dialogue,” created with acrylic and charcoal, also unveiled for the first time.

"Relatum -- The Kiss" by Lee U-fan (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)