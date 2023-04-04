National Hangeul Museum embarks on European tour

Jang Soo-young's furniture artwork, "Intonation: Light, Sound, Sculpture" inspired by intonation dots in the Hunminjeongeum, on display at the special exhibition in Warsaw, Poland. (National Hangeul Museum)

Amid enhanced global interest in the Korean language, along with the increasing number of avid Hangeul learners, the National Hangeul Museum is hosting a series of special exhibitions across Poland, Germany and Austria this year.

After an exhibition in Hungary last year, the museum announced Tuesday its Polish chapter of the tour, "Hangeul Design Project," working in collaboration with the Korean Cultural Center in Warsaw, Poland. The exhibition will open from Wednesday to May 31 at the Korean Cultural Center in Warsaw.

The project hopes to unravel Hangeul's design as a form of art, reinterpreting the characters as contemporary and experimental art to spread both the functional and artistic beauty of Hangeul worldwide.

A total of 30 works, including Hangeul presented in graphic form, furniture, replica artifacts, fashion and media art, will be presented.