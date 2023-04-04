Pyeongtaek teen arrested after wielding box cutter at elementary student

A high school student was arrested by police in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, on Tuesday for brandishing a box cutter at an elementary student.

The Pyeongtaek Police said Tuesday that the offender, whose name and age have not been disclosed, is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly stabbing the victim’s neck with a box cutter.

The arrest came a day after a report was filed to the police that a man ran away after jabbing a young student who was eating cup noodles at an apartment complex in the city.

Police were immediately dispatched to the scene after receiving the report and caught the offender on Tuesday morning through video footage from security cameras.

The victim has reportedly sustained a severe injury and excessive bleeding after the incident and is being treated at a nearby hospital.

Police said they would issue an arrest warrant after conducting a further investigation into the case.