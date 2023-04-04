 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

S. Korea to start issuing mobile national ID cards next year

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 4, 2023 - 09:44       Updated : Apr 4, 2023 - 09:44
An image of a model displaying mobile licenses. (LG Uplus)
An image of a model displaying mobile licenses. (LG Uplus)

South Korea will begin issuing mobile national identification cards in the second half of next year that have the same legal status as the current plastic identification cards, the interior minister said Tuesday.

The ministry has recently put up a pre-legislation notice about the planned revision of the Resident Registration Act to introduce the mobile resident registration cards amid the increasing social trend to go walletless, ministry officials said.

Should the legislation go as planned, people can get mobile ID cards starting in the second half of next year, the officials said.

The envisioned mobile ID cards encrypt identification information and save it on smartphones and carry the same legal status as the plastic identification cards.

A plastic and a mobile identification card can be issued concurrently, but the mobile card becomes automatically nullified if the plastic version is re-issued.

The ministry is currently servicing driver's licenses in both plastic and mobile formats.

The ministry has also been providing the mobile identification service since July last year, but it is effective only for identification purposes at airports, liquor sellers and some other places, and unavailable for use at financial institutions. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114