[Photo News] Mobility show in full swing

Visitors check out cars on display at the Seoul Mobility Show 2023 at Kintex in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province, on Saturday. Korea’s biggest annual automotive exhibition will be held through April 9, with 163 companies from 12 countries joining.
