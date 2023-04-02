S. Korean major firms' Q1 earnings outlook grim amid weak global chip demand

The first-quarter earnings outlook for South Korea's major companies, including the world's leading chipmakers Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc., remains grim due mainly to sluggish global demand, an analysis of industry data showed Sunday.

According to securities firms' forecasts compiled by Yonhap Infomax, Samsung Electronics is projected to have posted an operating profit of 720 billion won (US$549.7 million) during the first three months of the year.

It marks a 94.9 percent drop from its first-quarter result of 14.1 trillion won from a year ago.

Samsung's sales in the January-March period are forecast to have fallen 17.3 percent on-year to 64.3 trillion won.

SK hynix will also highly likely remain in the red for two quarters in a row.

The company seems to have recorded an operating loss of 3.8 trillion won for the first quarter, with its sales having plunged 60.1 percent on-year to 4.9 trillion won.