GREEN APPLE -- An outdoor sculpture named "Youth" by Japanese architect Tadao Ando is on display at Museum SAN in Wonju, Gangwon Province, on Friday.

The green apple sculpture was inspired by American poet Samuel Ullman's poem that reads "youth is not a time of life, but a state of mind."

On Friday, Ando delivered a lecture at the museum on the theme of "Run with your dreams on the line."

"Youth," an exhibition which explores the works of the architect who designed the museum, will run from Saturday to July 30 in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the museum.