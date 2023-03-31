[Herald Interview] Art Central to grow larger, mulls return to Harbourfront site next year: fair director

Art Central, a global art fair in Hong Kong for distinguished galleries based in the Asia-Pacific region, held its eighth edition last week during Hong Kong Art Week. With over 40,000 visitors, this year's event marked the strongest turnout in the fair's history, after having to scale down due to the pandemic for three years.

“There is certainly a lot of synergy of the art market here in Hong Kong, especially with the auction sector and internal growth of Hong Kong galleries in the past three years. I believe there is a lot of potential in the near future,” said Corey Andrew Barr, the director of Art Central who has led the fair since 2019. The Korea Herald met him at the fair on March 22 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Art Central 2023 took place there from March 21 to 25.

The upcoming year will see a change in location for the fair, which was temporarily housed in a convention center during the pandemic. From 2015 to 2019, the fair had occupied booths along the Central Harbourfront on Hong Kong Island, with over 100 galleries participating annually, except for the inaugural year of 2015.

Barr is considering bringing the fair back to its original site next year, as the Central Harbourfront is part of the fair’s identity, differentiating Art Central from other fairs.

“We are still working on that. We would love to be bigger, and I think we will be looking for a bigger venue in 2024,” he said.

Inaugurated in 2015, the art fair had taken place at a 10,000-square-meter tent on Hong Kong’s Central Harbourfront, targeting younger audiences with a presentation of emerging artists from the Asia-Pacific region. It has been a fresh approach to art lovers, apart from Art Basel Hong Kong, Asia’s largest art fair which has also taken place during the same period of Hong Kong Art Week since 2013.