[Breaking] 3 arrested in abduction and murder of woman

Police on Thursday apprehended three men on charges of abduction and murder of a woman.

Two men were arrested in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, while another was taken into custody in a residential area of Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul.

The men are suspected of kidnapping a woman in Yeoksam-dong at 11 p.m. on Wednesday and killing her nearby Daejeon, Seoul Suseo Police Station said in a statement released on Friday.

During police questioning, the suspects indicated that they had disposed the victim’s body nearby Daecheong Dam in Daejeon. Following their inquiries, the police launched a search of the area and have located the victim's body as of Friday evening.