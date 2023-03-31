NMK to host outdoor music performances

“The Cultural Feast of the Museum," held at the National Museum of Korea, central Seoul in May 2022 (NMK)

The National Museum of Korea in Seoul's Yongsan-gu is hosting a series of live music performances from April to October.

Titled "The Cultural Feast of the Museum," the series will showcase a variety of music genres including gugak, classical music, jazz and martial music for free at the museum's performance venues, the Open Plaza and Eutteum Hall.

Launched in 2014, this year’s series will feature a total of 16 performances.

At the Open Plaza at 3 p.m. on April 8, well-known classical music and popular movie soundtracks will be performed by 50 members of the Seoul Orchestra and six musicians with disabilities, ahead of the day of people with disabilities which falls on April 20.

In May and June, the Korean Symphony Orchestra, the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra and the National Gugak Center's Contemporary Gugak Orchestra will perform classical and Korean traditional music.

In July and August, Kang Eun-il will give a performance of the Korean traditional string instrument haegeum, while Kim Jin-taek from the guitar band Fiesta will give a solo performance. Yang Bang-ean's piano solo is to be held on September.

Korean military band music will mark the finale on Oct. 14 at the Open Plaza. The performance schedule is available at the NMK's website.

Meanwhile, the musical "Rachmaninoff," hosted by the National Museum Cultural Foundation, will run at the NMK's Theater Yong until April. 22. The 90-minute original musical centers around the true story of Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff and how he overcame despair through psychotherapy.

Tickets for "Rachmaninoff" range from 44,000 won to 77,000 won, and can be bought at the ticketing website Yes24.