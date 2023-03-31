Seventeen to release 10th EP 'FML' on April 24

Global K-pop band Seventeen is coming back in April with a new album.

Seventeen's agency Pledis Entertainment on Friday announced Seventeen is releasing its 10th EP "FML" on April 24.

The new album will mark the 13-piece boy band's return after nine months since the release of its fourth LP-reissue "Sector 17" last summer.

A teaser poster was posted at midnight on Seventeen's official social media platforms. Colored in shades of white and blue, the poster boasted three separate images, one showing a bed inside a room with a wet floor, another with a lamp standing on a desk and the last with a triangular boxing ring.

Seventeen marked a successful start to its second chapter in the group's career last year.

Following the full-group renewal of its contract with Pledis in July 2021, the group returned with its fourth LP "Face the Sun" in May 2022, which racked up a whopping 2.06 million copies in sales in just a week, becoming the second album to surpass 2 million in sales in the first week in the K-pop history. It went onto become the nation's most-sold album of 2022 with accumulated sales of 3.28 million copies, according to Circle Chart data.

In July, the band repackaged the fourth LP to roll out "Sector 17," which also achieved a new record as the first reissue album to garner over a million copies in sales in K-pop's history. "Sector 17" is also Seventeen's seventh million-seller album.

Ahead of unveiling its 10th EP "FML," Seventeen is set to launch an exhibition "Seventeen Street" in Seoul. Packed with immersive experiences and exhibition programs following the group's theme, "Seventeen Street" is set to run between April 8-16 at the Sebitseom Floating Island located inside the Banpo Hangang Park in Seoul.