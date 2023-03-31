Colder winter produced stomach-churning cherry tomatoes

Following an increasing number of reports of vomiting and stomach pain after consuming cherry tomatoes, local health and agriculture authorities on Thursday pointed to a substance in tomatoes called ‘tomatine’ as the main cause of the gastric distress.

Naturally produced as the tomato plants grow, tomatine normally decomposes when tomatoes begin to ripen. The substance is a chemical that allows the plants to resist negative changes in the environment, such as attacks by insects or temperature variations.

The South Chungcheong Province Agricultural Research and Extension Services announced that a certain variety of cherry tomatoes -- HS2106 -- is likely to contain an unusually high level of tomatine as the average temperature of late January, which reached minus 7.2 degrees Celsius on Jan. 25, was three degrees lower than the average year.

Exposure to colder weather conditions led to the overproduction of tomatine in HS2106 cherry tomatoes, and children and families who consumed tomato products with the tomatine remnants have ended up developing gastrointestinal symptoms, the agency explained.

It added that other varieties of cherry tomatoes didn't have any food safety issues.

Recently, some online mom forums and communities have been bombarded with posts reporting that their children vomited and had stomachaches after eating cherry tomatoes.