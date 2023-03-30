[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

JW Marriott Jeju Resort and Spa opens in Seogwipo JW Marriott Jeju Resort and Spa celebrates its grand opening on March. The hotel’s signature BBQ and rotisserie restaurant, The Flying Hog, serves Jeju black pork and beef cooked in a wood-fired oven. For guests who wish to explore the local cuisine, yeoumul is a Jeju-style omakase restaurant featuring seasonal ingredients and fresh seafood harvested by the island’s female divers. The Lounge, with its resident coffee master, offers specialty coffees and a high tea set featuring locally produced lemons, carrots, green barley and peanuts. Special interest activities are also available for guests to fully experience the culture of Jeju, including Jeju Tea Ceremonies and Traditional Wine Tastings. For inquiries, call (064) 803-7777.

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul presents a ‘Special Hanwoo Dinner Course' Four Seasons Hotel Seoul’s modern Japanese restaurant Akira Back invites guests to indulge in a "Special Hanwoo Dinner Course" from Monday to June 10. The special dinner course features a fusion of 1++ grade Hanwoo and delicacies of the sea and land. The menu for the "Special Hanwoo Dinner Course" starts with Akira Back's signature pizza topped with Hanwoo, Hokkaido sea urchin, Osetra caviar and the chef’s special truffle sesame oil sauce. Seasonal fish sashimi, softly steamed Hanwoo tenderloin and abalone will be served with burdock pickles and perilla leaf pesto sauce. This seven-course dinner is priced at 285,000 won per person. For reservations, call (02) 6388-5500.

Grand Hyatt Seoul unveils 'Dazzling Cherry Blossom' afternoon tea set Grand Hyatt Seoul's “Dazzling Cherry Blossom" afternoon tea promotion will be held through May 14. The “Dazzling Cherry Blossom” afternoon tea set can be found at the Gallery, the hotel's lounge cafe overlooking the city's skyline. Seasonal savory food, finger foods, charcuterie and desserts will be offered alongside a choice from various kinds of blended tea presented by Osulloc. Rose wine, champagne or special cherry blossom cocktails can be ordered separately. For reservations, call (02) 797-1234.

Andaz Seoul Gangnam offers 'Lazy Weekend' package Andaz Seoul Gangnam, located near Apgujeong Station in Seoul, showcases its "Lazy Weekend" package featuring an "Andaz Weekend Long Brunch" buffet, worth 135,000 won per person. Late checkout is offered until noon for package guests, with in-room minibars free of charge, excluding alcoholic beverages. Package guests can take advantage of the indoor pool and fitness center for free. The offer is available until June 30. Prices start at 485,000 won. For reservations and inquiries, call (02) 2193-7000.