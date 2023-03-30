 Back To Top
National

Man who killed father on day of mother’s funeral gets sentence reduced

By Choi He-suk
Published : Mar 30, 2023 - 13:40       Updated : Mar 30, 2023 - 13:45
Busan District Court.
Busan District Court.

A Busan court on Thursday reduced the sentence for a man charged with killing his father on the day of his mother’s funeral, citing petitions from his family and for showing remorse.

The Busan High Court on Thursday reduced the 56-year old man’s sentence to 27 years in prison from the previous 30-year imprisonment.

The court cited petitions from the man’s sister, wife and son pleading for leniency, and the man showing remorse for his crime during the appeal.

The 56-year old man had been sentenced to 30 years in prison for beating his father to death, on the day of his mother’s funeral on June 25 last year.

On the day of the incident, the man had become angry over the fact that the condolence money collected at the funeral was too little, and over the fact that his father had sold real estate in 2012 against his advice.

Condolence money is traditionally given to bereaved families as a sign of respect to the deceased.



By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)
