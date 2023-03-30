 Back To Top
National

Opposition lawmakers propose resolution denouncing Japan's Dokdo claim, textbooks

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 30, 2023 - 11:20       Updated : Mar 30, 2023 - 11:20
This file photo from Mar. 17 shows Rep. Kim Sang-hee and other main opposition Democratic Party lawmakers holding signs at Gwanghwamun Plaza in central Seoul protesting against the government's decision to compensate victims of Japan's wartime forced labor on its own, without asking Japan for contributions. (Yonhap)
Rep. Kim Sang-hee of the main opposition Democratic Party on Thursday proposed a parliamentary resolution denouncing Japan's controversial textbooks and its sovereignty claim of South Korea's easternmost Dokdo islets.

The resolution warns that the Japanese government's distorted perception of history could significantly hurt trust between South Korea and Japan and urges Tokyo to apologize over its past wrongdoings.

The proposal came after Tokyo's approval of new textbooks that appeared to water down its atrocities against Koreans during its 1910-45 colonization of the Korean Peninsula and intensify its sovereignty claim over Dokdo.

The resolution was sponsored by 57 other lawmakers, including Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung and floor leader Park Hong-keun. Some independents and minor progressive Justice Party lawmakers also sponsored the resolution. (Yonhap)

