National

Presidential office rules out resumption of seafood imports from Japan's Fukushima

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 30, 2023 - 10:32       Updated : Mar 30, 2023 - 10:32
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (right) speaks during a joint news conference with President Yoon Suk Yeol after their summit in Tokyo on Mar. 16, in this file photo. (Yonhap)
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (right) speaks during a joint news conference with President Yoon Suk Yeol after their summit in Tokyo on Mar. 16, in this file photo. (Yonhap)

The presidential office on Thursday ruled out resumption of seafood imports from Japan's Fukushima region over radiation contamination concerns, saying the health and safety of people are the foremost priority.

"Fukushima seafood will never come into the country," the office said in a notice to media. "With regard to the import of Japanese seafood products, the government's stance remains unchanged that the health and safety of the people are the top priority."

South Korea has banned imports of all seafood and some agricultural products from the region since 2013 due to concerns over their possible radiation contamination following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear power plant meltdown after an earthquake and a tsunami.

But some have raised speculation that the government of President Yoon Suk Yeol could resume imports from Fukushima, following Japanese news reports that it was one of the unannounced topics during Yoon's summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida earlier this month. (Yonhap)

