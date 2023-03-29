McKinsey promotes Hyejin Kang to senior partner in Seoul office

Hyejin Kang, partner at the Seoul office of McKinsey & Co.

McKinsey & Co., a global consulting firm, said Wednesday it has promoted partner Hyejin Kang to senior partner.

Kang, who assumes the role on April 1, holds a bachelor's degree in microbiology from Seoul National University and a doctorate in neuroscience from the California Institute of Technology in the US.

Since joining the company in 2001, Kang has been in charge of evaluating corporate culture of Korea’s top 100 companies. She is credited for playing a leading role in facilitating governance innovation and improving overall corporate culture here.

Currently, Kang handles diverse projects on business portfolio strategies, new growth businesses, cross-border deals and post-acquisition merger of Korean and other Asia-based companies.