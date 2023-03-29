[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids tops 100m views with ‘Case 143’ music video

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



The music video for Stray Kids’ “Case 143” has surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, announced label JYP Entertainment on Wednesday. The music video for Stray Kids’ “Case 143” has surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, announced label JYP Entertainment on Wednesday. It is the band’s ninth music video to reach the milestone. “Case 143” came out in October last year as the main track for EP “Maxident” that topped Billboard 200. The music video combines cartoon effects while highlighting perfectly choreographed dances from the eight bandmates. Meanwhile, the 5-year-old band is set to appear on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show on Wednesday in the US and perform “Maniac,” the lead track from EP “Oddinary,” its first album to hit Billboard 200 at the No. 1 spot. On Friday and Sunday, it will host encore concerts in Los Angeles, the last stop of its second international tour that brought it to 18 regions for 42 concerts. BTS goes triple platinum in Japan with ‘Permission to Dance’

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

BTS has earned a triple-platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan as its single “Permission to Dance” recorded 300 million streams. It is the superband’s third song to achieve the feat, after “Dynamite” and “Butter.” “Permission to Dance” is from its single album “Butter” that was released in July 2021. The English-language song is a collaborative work with singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and made a hotshot debut on Billboard’s Hot 100. It also landed atop the iTunes top songs chart in 92 regions upon release. Separately, the septet’s anthology album “Proof” extended its stay on Billboard 200 to the 41st week in a row, sitting at No. 195 on the chart dated April 1. Jimin’s “Set Me Free Pt. 2,” a pre-release from first solo album “Face,” entered the Hot 100 chart at No. 30. Aespa sings soundtrack for movie ‘Tetris’

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Girl group aespa will participate in the original soundtrack for the Apple original film “Tetris,” according to label SM Entertainment on Wednesday. It will sing “Hold On Tight,” a techno tune that makes use of the sound effects of the classic game from the '90s. The thriller movie set in the Cold War era is based on the true story of how an American video game salesman discovers the game and partners with a Russian inventor to bring it to the masses. Separately, the quartet is preparing to come out with a new album in May. It also will host its first concert in Japan, “Synk: Hyper Line,” in Tokyo this weekend. Heize to collaborate with producer R.Tee

(Credit: P Nation)