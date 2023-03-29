[KH Explains] Why Korea is pushing hard for WGBI inclusion

Electronic signboards showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Though the Korean government has been pushing for its inclusion on the World Government Bond Index in the hopes of attracting more foreign funds, the market projects that Korea is unlikely to make the March list, predicting instead that Korea will join in September.

WGBI, managed by Financial Times Stock Exchange Russell, is one of the three major government bond indices, along with Bloomberg-Barclays Global Aggregate Index and JP Morgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets.

Tracked by funds worth $2.5 trillion to $3 trillion, it measures the performance of sovereign bonds from 23 countries, including the US, UK and Japan. Top 10 countries in nominal gross domestic product are included in the list, except for Korea and India.

Korea made it onto the watch list last September, a prerequisite step for potential inclusion. As the global market index firm announces new classification every March and September, it was hoping to make the official list in March.

However, it is expected that Korea will not be added to the list this month, with a September inclusion more likely.

“We are aware that the market is expecting the inclusion to happen in September,” an official from the Finance Ministry in charge of the WGBI inclusion agenda said on condition of anonymity, adding it usually takes more or less two years for countries to move up the ranks on the WGBI list.

“The government will do its best to make the inclusion happen soon, by taking the necessary measures,” the official added.

As the official said, the market speculates Korea can make the list in September.

KB Securities deems the inclusion to come in the second half of the year as it takes some time for the global index provider to assess feedback from market participants on the new initiatives proposed by the government.

“Expectation grew that Korea could make it on the WGBI list in March as the government has been putting in all efforts. The inclusion, however, is likely to happen in September,” KB securities analyst Lim Jae-kyun said

Korea was placed on the watch list last September as it received a Level 1 evaluation for its market accessibility, meaning its market has low accessibility for foreign investors. At the time, the index provider assessed Korea's market accessibility has the potential for an upgrade.

To make the local financial market meet the global standard, the government dropped the mandatory registration policy for foreigners investing in securities, exempted tax levied on interest and capital gains of governmental bonds of foreigners. It additionally proposed to extend the operating hours of its foreign exchange market.

Though the inclusion is likely to come later than initially expected, when it happens, it could lessen the government’s burden for extra budget, the market projects.

A detailed plan on a supplementary budget has not been confirmed yet, but it is expected the tax revenue will fall short due to the slow economy, meaning that the government will be under financial pressure.

In this case, the government issues deficit-covering bonds to cover the cost, leading to an increase in the national debt ratio. But the inflow of foreign capital through state bonds could lessen the burden for the government.

The government predicts Korea will take up 2 to 2.5 percent of the index when it makes its debut, leading to an inflow of foreign capital worth $50 to $60 billion. It will be the ninth strongest country on the list.

“The inflow of foreign capital from WGBI inclusion could lessen the burden for the government,” Kang Seung-won, analyst from NH Investment & Securities said. “If Korea makes it on the WGBI list in September, it will lead to an inflow of foreign funds worth 15.4 trillion won ($11.8 billion) until the end of the year.”