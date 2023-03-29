 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Incheon Airport boasts logistics leadership

By Yu Ji-soo
Published : Mar 29, 2023 - 08:49       Updated : Mar 29, 2023 - 08:49
Terminal 1 of Incheon Airport (Incheon International Airport Corp.)
Terminal 1 of Incheon Airport (Incheon International Airport Corp.)

Incheon Airport marks its 22nd anniversary on Wednesday this year, celebrating a rebound in international travel and cargo shipping after the pandemic upended air travel for three years.

Despite the setback, it has maintained its status as the second-largest logistics hub in Northeast Asia, Incheon International Airport Corp. said in a statement.

Incheon Airport processed the second-largest amount of international cargo in the world both in 2021 and 2022, the airport said. Including passenger planes, its aviation network connects 152 cities in 53 countries all year round with no stops.

The IIAC, credits its continuous development of and investment in logistics infrastructure and networks as key to the steady growth of air cargo transportation.

Most notably, the Incheon Free Economic Zone -- the first free economic zone in Korea which includes the Incheon Airport Logistics Complex and cargo terminals -- is a major player in the IIAC’s efforts to keep up with logistics trends and provide customers with better services through convenient customs procedures, tariff benefits and various incentives.

With the growing demand for high-value cargo such as perishable goods and pharmaceutical products, the Incheon International Airport Community, comprising Korean airlines and logistics companies, also received various logistics certifications from the IATA Center of Excellence for Independent Validators -- an international standard certification system that ensures stable air transportation quality for various types of cargo.

The IIAC also laid out further plans to become the top logistics hub in the world, which includes measures such as expanding cargo terminals of world-renowned airlines at Incheon Airport and setting up terminals for fresh cargo such as semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.



By Yu Ji-soo (jisooyu123@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114