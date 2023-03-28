Korean lawmakers, foreign diplomats launch pro-diversity campaign in Korea

Participants pose for a group photo during a ceremony to mark the launch of the “Respect for Multicultural Families and All Ethnic Groups in Korea" campaign, held at the National Assembly in Seoul on Monday. Among those pictured are: (front row, from the fifth from left to the right) Brazilian Ambassador to South Korea Marcia Donner Abreu; People Power Party Rep. Kim Tae-ho; Seoul Foreign School students Lim Tae-rin and Min Ha-rin; Sunfull Foundation Chairman Min Byoung-chul; and PPP Reps Youn Kwan-suk and Suh Jung-sook. (Sunfull Foundation)

Seven South Korean lawmakers, 25 diplomats and 15 envoys from 40 different countries and a Seoul-based civic group have joined forces to launch a pro-diversity campaign, calling for the equal treatment of multicultural families and ethnic groups here, officials said Tuesday.

According to Sunfull Foundation, which has been campaigning against online hate speech and cyber bulling and is now leading the movement dubbed “Respect for Multicultural Families and All Ethnic Groups in Korea," it aims to raise awareness of the importance of understanding and respecting the multicultural families and foreign residents who live here.

It also plans to shed light on the positive roles that multicultural families play in society and address key challenges faced by them in South Korea.

Among the attendees of Monday’s launch ceremony at the National Assembly in Seoul, was Democratic Party Rep. Hong Ihk-pyo, chair of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee.

“At a time when a multicultural society is rapidly progressing, the Sunfull Foundation's campaign will serve as an opportunity to improve ... the lack (of) understanding and respect for multiculturalism,” he said.

People Power Party Rep. Hong Seok-joon, who is part of the steering committee of the campaign, said, “We will push for easing regulations such as improving employment conditions so that foreign students can get a job in Korea more easily after graduation.”

Ambassador Theresa Dizon-De Vega of the Philippines said, “the Philippines supports this campaign and we hope that as the Korean National Assembly continues to review and draft new laws to respond to both the challenges and the opportunities offered by a more diverse society. ... There will be platforms and channels for these students and academics to further hone their skills, conduct cutting edge research and contribute to innovation in both Korea, their home countries and in the rest of the world.”

Sunfull Foundation, headed by Min Byoung-chul, professor emeritus at Chung-Ang University, has been running a campaign since 2007 which seeks to put an end to cyber-bullying, hate speech and human rights violations online.