From feather to wing, BamBam follows his growth in 'Sour & Sweet'

K-pop singer BamBam poses for picture during a press conference for his first LP

K-pop musician BamBam said he felt like a small feather when he first moved to South Korea from Thailand over 10 years ago. Taking listeners back to that moment, the singer starts his first full-length album "Sour & Sweet" with the song "Feather." "It conveys the emotions that I'd felt when I first came to Korea. I still remember the feelings I got when I arrived at Incheon International Airport. I didn't know anything and felt like a small feather. 'Feather' is the start to my story," BamBam said at a press conference for his album on Tuesday. During the event held Tuesday afternoon in Seoul's Yongsan-gu, just a few hours ahead of the album's official release at 6 p.m. that day, BamBam said the album follows his journey as he evolves from that fragile feather into full flapping wings. "Wings" is the last track of "Sour & Sweet." "'Wings' portrays the latest version of me. The album shows I've grown into wings from a feather. Although I'm not a huge star, I've achieved many dreams and have more to aspire for, now with my fans as my wings," the 25-year old said. Just like "Feather," every track on the new album was inspired from the most intimate experiences of the artist, some of them sweet, and others, sour. He stressed that the main goal with his album is to unveil his hidden spiciness. BamBam, mostly known as a member of boy band GOT7, recently became popular among with larger audiences through his honest and charming personality displayed on variety programs. "Although many people see me as a sweet person, I want to portray through this album that I also have many sour sides," BamBam said, a disarming smile still on his face. Fronting BamBam's autobiographical album is its namesake "Sour & Sweet," a city pop score through which he questions the double-sidedness of people. To emphasize the duality , BamBam appeared that day donned in a pure white suit and gown, with the gown inside splashed in brilliant red. His hair was dyed a grayish white to match. "The outfit perfectly expresses 'Sour & Sweet.' The white signifies the sweet side, but when you look inside, there's the sourness hidden," he explained. The message about double-sidedness is manifested in the music video of the title track. In the video shot in Greece, BamBam portrays two contradicting roles. About the music video, he said, "I've mostly done concepts with vivid colors until now, but for this one, I wanted to tone down on it to portray a more mature mood. That's also why I put more emphasis on the storyline. I turn into a detective chasing the suspect, who is also me."

Along with "Feather," "Wings" and "Sour & Sweet," the five other tracks are "Take It Easy," "Ghost," "Let's Dance," "About You" and "Tippy Toe," through which BamBam carefully unfolds pieces of his life. With "Take It Easy," the seemingly bright singer shares the comfort he found at a dark moment in life. "I was mentally distressed when I wrote this song. I wrote the lyrics to console myself, and I still listen to the song myself when I feel bad," he said. "Take it easy/ take it easy/ I'm not the one/ not everybody needs me," the chorus goes. Expounding on the song, he said, "I often fool myself that I've become an irreplaceable person to people, but the lyrics of this song brings me back to the ground. It reminds me that the world goes around without me so don't fool myself," the artist said. The next track, "Ghost," sings of his mixed feelings toward his late father. BamBam's father passed away when he was 3 years old. "I didn't want to write a song about family at first. But when I was going through a really hard time, I had prayed for him to appear in my dream, but instead of coming to my dreams, he appeared during a sleep paralysis. It was scary and relieving at the same time. I thought then that I should write about him," BamBam explained. "Let's Dance" compares a romantic relationship to dancing, which BamBam said, "is something I cannot speak about my life without." In "About You," he expresses his honest thoughts about the life of a celebrity who gets judged and gossiped about by the public and media. "Although it says 'you,' it's actually about me," the singer said. While all the songs contain different stories, he picked "Tippy Toe" as his favorite. "Fans also seemed to like this song the best. It's seen the best response from fans after I released the highlight medley. The lyrics are all in English, and it sings of the fluttering heart of a guy who is tiptoeing in front of his crush," he said.

